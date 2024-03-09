"Ban The RKO," says 33-year-old WWE Superstar

A top superstar wants WWE to ban Randy Orton's iconic finisher, the RKO.

On SmackDown, The Viper snuck behind Logan Paul's friend KSI and executed an RKO on him. This didn't sit well with Grayson Waller.

The WWE Superstar then took to his official Twitter handle and called for the RKO to be banned. Check out his tweet below:

"Ban The RKO."

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton has opened up about the creation of the RKO in past interviews. Last year, he appeared on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast and shared the story of the RKO's creation. Here's what he said:

"Those moves inspired me in one way or another for me to come up with was the RKO," Orton said. "Essentially what it was is I blew my shoulders out early in my career. I've had three shoulder operations." (H/T USA Today)

The moves that Orton was referring to were Diamond Dallas Page's Diamond Cutter and John Laurinaitis' Ace Crusher. Orton's RKO is dubbed by many fans as one of the greatest finishers in wrestling history.

Orton has defeated a long list of top names using the RKO. The Viper is a 14-time world champion and is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you agree with Waller? Yep! Nope! 0 votes View Discussion