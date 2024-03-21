Banned word in NXT was "the craziest thing to ever hear," ex-WWE coach says (Exclusive)

Former WWE Performance Center coach Ace Steel recently recalled how the word "wrestling" was once banned in NXT.

Steel trained WWE's up-and-coming talents at the company's training facility in Orlando, Florida, between 2019 and 2022. The veteran wrestler now works as a TNA backstage producer. He is also due to launch his own Orlando-based wrestling school, The Foundation of Pro Wrestling, in April.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Steel addressed the difference between the terms "pro wrestling" and "sports entertainment." He also admitted he struggled to understand why the word "wrestling" was forbidden:

"I was there in NXT when they said, 'We can't say wrestling anymore.' Then what am I teaching today?" Steel said. "I gotta teach you how to wrestle so you can be a sports entertainer. That was the craziest thing to ever hear, so we all look around, Fit Finlay, Terry Taylor, 'What the hell have I been doing my whole life?'" [3:27 – 3:44]

The word "wrestling" was banned from WWE programming for many years before Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead in 2022.

Ace Steel explains how WWE and wrestling can improve

While some fans prefer the entertainment side of the wrestling business, others are more interested in the in-ring aspect.

As someone with more than 30 years of wrestling experience, Ace Steel wants to bring an element of realism back to the ring:

"We have to suspend disbelief. We have to get you out of your seat and really invested in this match, not to realize [how] they did this pretty move. It's all gotta look just like a competition, and that's what I wanna bring to the school." [3:45 – 4:00]

Steel also spoke about a recent WWE moment that highlighted what he wants to see more of in wrestling.

