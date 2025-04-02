Barbie Blank (FKA Kelly Kelly) opens up about getting stiffed by WWE star during match

Barbie Blank (FKA Kelly Kelly) recently opened up about getting stiffed during a WWE match. It did not sit well with her.

While the former Divas Champion did not disclose the name of the woman in question, she revealed that it bothered her so much that she confronted her backstage after the match. However, her opponent played the fool.

In an interview with Byron Scott’s Fast Break, Kelly Kelly claimed that this WWE star had stiffed her on purpose. She further noted that the two never worked together again after what happened backstage post-match:

"There was one time this girl did not like me, and I didn't care for her. We went out for a tag match, and I was getting beat up. So she tagged in. I was on the ground. I just remember she punched me so hard in the head. She did it on purpose because she looked me right in my eye. We get to the back, I was so p****d. I came through the curtain and I was like, 'You did it on purpose!' and the producers were there and they were like, 'Oh wow.' I'm yelling, I'm screaming, I'm so mad, and she was like, 'No, I would never' [sarcastically], and I'm like, 'You f**king b**ch,'" Kelly Kelly said. [From 29:45 onwards]

The former Divas Champion concluded the anecdote recounting that she had returned the favor to her opponent during the match itself.

Kelly Kelly wants to make WWE return for a match against Charlotte Flair

Kelly Kelly revealed that she still watches the WWE shows today. She had previously expressed interest in returning to the ring.

When asked whom she likes to watch these days, she named the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair. Kelly praised Charlotte, noting that the latter just fell into the business. The 38-year-old former WWE star admitted that she wants to wrestle The Queen, and genuinely hopes that one day it will happen:

"I do. I really try to be in the know of what’s going on because I’m still around and comeback here and there. I really love Charlotte Flair. I think she is amazing. She's Ric Flair's daugher, and she kind of fell into it. I think she had gone to college and she had a real job, and then just decided to become a wrestler. She just blew up and is so amazing and great. One day. We’re going to have our match," she said. [From 38:38 to 39:10]

Charlotte Flair is set to lock horns with Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, two weeks from now.

Please credit the Fast Break podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

