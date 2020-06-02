Batista and US President Donald Trump

WWE legend Batista is known to be vocal about his dislike for US President, Donald Trump. And it seems that he is not a fan of those that support Trump as well.

Batista took to Twitter to attack SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker of Forgotten Sons, who had just hours earlier tweeted in support of the US President. Batista called Trump a "fake president" and called Ryker's tweet "ignorant".

He also said that Ryker gets no love from him and that he would be willing to speak to him in person. You can view Batista's tweet here.

Batista's tweet was in response to Jaxson Ryker thanking and tweeting out his support for President Donald Trump.

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020

Jaxson Ryker, who is a part of the Forgotten Sons faction in WWE, was called up to the main roster along with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler earlier this year. The trio was moved to SmackDown from NXT.

Batista attacks Donald Trump

Batista has posted on social media on numerous occasions about his dislike for Donald Trump. He has called Trump a "wannabe dictator", and mocked the US President last month in a video. Here's what Batista sarcastically said in his message to Donald Trump.

"Hi, Mr. President. Super duper Dave Bautista here. Sorry, I'm all sweaty. I just finished my morning workout - because I was inspired by you and the amazing shape you are (in). It's really beautiful! I just want to say you are doing a great job, Mr. President. I know there are almost 90,000 people dead, but if it wasn't for you it could have been eight trillion, so thank you. You do an amazing job."

Batista also praised former US President Barack Obama, who wrote about the George Floyd murder and the "problem of unequal justice".

Advertisement