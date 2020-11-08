Unless you were hiding under a rock or perhaps, watching WWE TV, there was an election for the President of the United States going on. As of right now, former Vice President Joe Biden has reportedly secured the 270 Electoral Votes needed to keep the election out of the grasp of President Donald Trump.

BIDEN WINS:



AP STORY



WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden defeated President Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil https://t.co/fEGO2PW3s6 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 7, 2020

It would not be wrong to say that there were quite a few WWE Superstars following the election and had various "points of view" on the current President. Let's say that once the news was announced, multiple reactions were recorded across social media.

Former WWE Superstar Batista, CM Punk, and others react to Biden's win on Twitter

Batista, who has been a frequent critic of President Trump, let out a joyful cry that was only fitting of The Animal.

YESSSSSSSSS!!!!!!! 🇺🇸 — Super Duper Fly (@DaveBautista) November 7, 2020

CM Punk was more cheeky in his response casting himself as Joe Biden with his memorable moment from Money at the Bank 2011. Moreover, he responded to a Tweet from Linda McMahon.

Hurricane Helms was typical of his WWE character, with a GIF that spoke more than words.

Mick Foley's tweet seemed to be a throwback to Mankind.

FEELING HAPPY😊



🙏🎉👍🌟🤛 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 7, 2020

It's unclear how many other stars have reacted to the news, but it will certainly be interesting to see different reactions if they do come in.