Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Batista, CM Punk and other former WWE stars react to Joe Biden winning the 2020 Presidential Election

Enter caption
It's time to celebrate...at least if you're Batista (Pic Source: WWE/Getty)
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified 08 Nov 2020, 00:05 IST
News
Advertisement

Unless you were hiding under a rock or perhaps, watching WWE TV, there was an election for the President of the United States going on. As of right now, former Vice President Joe Biden has reportedly secured the 270 Electoral Votes needed to keep the election out of the grasp of President Donald Trump.

It would not be wrong to say that there were quite a few WWE Superstars following the election and had various "points of view" on the current President. Let's say that once the news was announced, multiple reactions were recorded across social media.

Former WWE Superstar Batista, CM Punk, and others react to Biden's win on Twitter

Batista, who has been a frequent critic of President Trump, let out a joyful cry that was only fitting of The Animal.

CM Punk was more cheeky in his response casting himself as Joe Biden with his memorable moment from Money at the Bank 2011. Moreover, he responded to a Tweet from Linda McMahon.

Hurricane Helms was typical of his WWE character, with a GIF that spoke more than words.

Advertisement

Mick Foley's tweet seemed to be a throwback to Mankind.

It's unclear how many other stars have reacted to the news, but it will certainly be interesting to see different reactions if they do come in.

Published 08 Nov 2020, 00:05 IST
WWE Raw CM Punk Batista History of WWE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी