Batista explains why he was always worried about being fired during his time in WWE

Wrestling veteran Batista has looked back on his time in WWE and shared that he always thought he was going to lose his job.

The Animal is one of the biggest names to have ever come out of the industry. He was a major star during his run in the global wrestling juggernaut, and he became an even bigger name in Hollywood. He's a six-time world champion, former Royal Rumble winner, and multi-time WrestleMania main eventer.

Batista recently made a post on X during Thanksgiving, where he disclosed what he's grateful for. He included a clip in the tweet that shows him speaking about his WWE run and how he thought he was going to get fired during his early career.

"When I was wrestling I was just happy to have a job and always thinking I'm going to lose my job any day. And so becoming a world champion was something I just never imagined. You know, it's weird, they continuouslysay 'Why do you want to be there if you don't want to be champion?' It's just because I was content having a job. I just really wanted to make a living, be able to support my family," said Batista.

He added:

"To being champion, being on top of the company was just beyond my dreams. So with me, it's always baby steps. I find things by accident almost and then I chase them. Once I find out that I really love something, I just put everything I have into it and I put blinders on and sometimes that's been a fault but I've sacrificed some things because of that. But also my life is what it is because of that." [0:00-0:48]

You can check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Batista is undoubtedly a future WWE Hall of Famer

Following a successful career in wrestling, The Animal announced his retirement from in-ring action after his match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, which he lost. The two stars were part of Evolution, one of the strongest factions of all time, which also included Randy Orton and Ric Flair.

Expand Tweet

Batista was supposed to be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, but plans changed due to the emergence of COVID-19. His induction was supposed to happen this year, but the multi-time world champion revealed in an interview that he was filming a movie in South Africa, so it wasn't possible. If he's free next year, there's a chance he'll finally go in.

Who do you think would induct Batista into the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.