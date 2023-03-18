Batista looks almost unrecognizable in new photo

WWE legend Batista's new bearded look has caught the attention of fans on Twitter.

The Animal is one of the most popular superstars in the history of WWE. He has done it all in the squared circle and is doing quite well as a Hollywood star.

Batista can be seen sporting a bearded look in his recent Instagram posts. The WWE veteran recently shared another picture on St. Patrick's Day on his Instagram and Twitter handles.

As seen below, the former WWE Champion looks quite different in this new picture. Check it out below:

How did fans react to Batista's unique look?

Fans showered the WWE legend with praise in the reply section of his tweet. Check out some of the reactions below:

Batman @Batman99166822 @DaveBautista I've been a fan since you started wrestling. But I just wanna say #ThankYou for all of your Movies. Love your acting @DaveBautista I've been a fan since you started wrestling. But I just wanna say #ThankYou for all of your Movies. Love your acting https://t.co/EHI9EKX2MZ

Gary Ball @garyballfitness @DaveBautista Just when I think I can't love this man anymore...... go raibh maith agat. @DaveBautista Just when I think I can't love this man anymore...... go raibh maith agat.

The 54-year-old star has been away from pro wrestling for about four years at this point. His final outing in the squared circle came at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

He lost to Triple H in a No Holds Barred match that night and announced his retirement soon after. He later clarified that he had no intentions of coming back during his appearance at Justice Con:

"It's so hard to convince people that I'm actually retired. You have no idea how tough that discussion is. When a professional wrestler retires, they don't really retire, they kind of retire. If the paycheck or event is big enough, they'll come out of retirement. It's just not that way with me. I exited the business in such a storybook way, I could never go back." [H/T Fightful]

Batista has impressed fans with his wide variety of roles in Hollywood flicks over the years. He seems pretty happy making a name for himself as an actor, and a wrestling return is out of the question.

What do you think of this unique look? Sound off in the comments section below.

