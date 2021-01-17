Batista offers a big reward to bring animal abuser to justice

Former WWE Superstar turned actor Batista has offered a 20,000 dollar reward to bring to justice a criminal who has scraped the word "TRUMP" on a manatee found in Florida.

Responding to a post on Twitter, Batista offered to throw in an extra 20,000 dollar reward to anyone who could provide information on those who defaced the marine mammal. The Center of Biological Diversity has already offered a reward of 5,000 dollars.

The manatee was discovered in Florida's Homosassa River with Donald Trump's surname scraped across its back. This outraged not just Batista but numerous animal rights activists.

"If there’s not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I’ll throw in $20,000. And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward!"

Batista would call out Donald Trump's MAGA supporters in his post, referring to them as "low life scummy MAGATs." The Animal would announce that there will be additional bonuses to the reward he is offering.

As of now, there is still no word on the perpetrator. Anyone with information can call the Wildlife Conservation Commission hotline at (888) 404-3922.

Batista's career in the WWE

Dave Bautista, known fondly as Batista, is a former WWE Superstar turned actor who worked with the company from 2000 to 2010.

During his time with the WWE, The Animal was well known for his run with the popular stable Evolution and even held multiple championships throughout his career. He is a four-time World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time WWE Champion.

Batista has had a few short stints with the company since leaving in 2010. Most notably, he returned for a run from 2013 to 2014 and most recently had his final run and retirement match against Triple H in 2019. He was inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame class.

Now retired, Dave Bautista predominantly works as an actor but was a successful Mixed-Martial Artist. It is a great gesture to support the animal rights movement against such cruelty.