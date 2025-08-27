  • home icon
Batista reacts after actress Maria Bakalova posts photo with him on Instagram

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Aug 27, 2025 04:37 GMT
Maria Bakalova and Batista (via Maria's Instagram)
Maria Bakalova and Batista (via Maria's Instagram)

Former World Heavyweight Champion Batista has shared a heartfelt reaction to a recent photo of him and Maria Bakalova that she posted on Instagram. The Bulgarian actress posted a picture with The Animal on her official Instagram handle, and he reacted to the same with a "heart" emoji.

It has been over six years since Dave Bautista retired from pro wrestling following his loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. He is doing incredibly well as a Hollywood star, and many believe he's the best wrestler-turned-actor of all time.

Maria Bakalova, the Bulgarian actress who also starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, recently shared a picture with Batista.

She wrote:

"A good, good day ♥️."
The wrestling veteran responded to it shortly after. Check out his reaction below:

Batista comments on Bakalova&#039;s post (Screenshot via Maria&#039;s Instagram)
Batista comments on Bakalova's post (Screenshot via Maria's Instagram)

Batista is done with pro wrestling for good

The Animal has made it clear time and again that he will never come back for another match in the squared circle. In an appearance on Jake's Takes, he said the following about his 2019 retirement:

"To me, the honorable way to go out is to go out on your back. And, you go out and you leave somebody who's going to stay there with the company and you put them over and build them as stars. And, not like the guy [Triple H] I went out with needed to be built, he was probably the most massive star in the company. That's the honorable way to go out."
Fans are aware that Dave Bautista lost to his mentor Triple H in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35. He announced his retirement shortly after and hasn't stepped back in the ring since then. He is bound to receive a WWE Hall of Fame induction in the near future.

