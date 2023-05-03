Batista reacts to Becky Lynch "missing" from WWE RAW 

Following on from another harsh post made by Trish Stratus towards Becky Lynch, WWE Legend Batista has reacted to the Irishwoman's continued absence from RAW.

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has not been seen in the ring since April 10, 2023, after Hall of Famer Trish Stratus turned heel and attacked her.

With Lynch failing to show up on RAW yet again this week, Stratus posted a mock missing person photo on social media as she continued to poke fun at her rival.

Following Trish's Instagram post, Batista commented on the picture, with him seeing the funny side behind Stratus' words.

The former WWE Champion reacted to Stratus' post.

Since attacking Becky Lynch on RAW last month, fans have seen a whole new side to Trish Stratus' WWE persona, with her claiming she is the greatest women's wrestler of all time.

Why was Batista not inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

In 2020 The Animal chose not to be a part of the Hall of Fame due to no crowds being present in light of the emerging pandemic. However, many fans were left confused after the former World Heavyweight Champion was not a part of this year's class, given that fans are now back in arenas.

Speaking to Wrestling News earlier this year, current WWE star Titus O'Neil revealed why the 54-year-old would not be inducted this year.

"He's in South Africa right now, so it would be hard for him to make the actual ceremony. He's shooting a movie. He's over in Cape town, South Africa, shooting My Spy 2." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Since he began dedicating more of his time to Hollywood, Dave Bautista has carved out a great career for himself on-screen, starring in huge films such as Guardians of The Galaxy, Spectre, Dune, and Avengers: Endgame.

