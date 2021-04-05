Batista reacts to Triple H going too far during WrestleMania match

Batista recently reacted to Triple H ripping out his nose ring during their WrestleMania 35 outing.

WWE's official Instagram account posted a throwback clip from Batista's final match in the company that took place at WrestleMania 35. The clip shows Triple H ripping Batista's nose ring out during their No Holds Barred match at the mega event.

The visual was certainly disturbing but garnered a loud pop from the WWE Universe on that night. The former World Heavyweight Champion shared his thoughts and stated that it was a terrible display of sportsmanship on Triple H's part, in what's most likely a kayfabe response.

Check out the post and Batista's reaction below:

Batista's reaction to Triple H ripping out his nose ring at WrestleMania 35

Batista announced his retirement following the match

Batista had been inactive for a long time before the match against Triple H. The Animal returned to WWE on the road to WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and brutally attacked former Evolution stablemate Ric Flair on an episode of RAW.

Batista later explained his actions and demanded a match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Batista warned The Game that he would keep hurting his loved ones until he didn't give him what he wanted. HHH finally accepted the challenge and the match was on for The Show of Shows.

Batista and Triple H both got grand entrances at WrestleMania 35 and engaged in a brutal No Holds Barred match that lasted just over 24 minutes. The stipulation of the bout stated that Triple H would have to retire from in-ring competition if he lost.

Triple H didn't hold back while inflicting punishment on The Animal, and ripping his nose ring out was just one of several violent acts that The Game committed during the match. Triple H eventually won the match, and Batista announced his retirement from pro-wrestling soon after.

Were you a fan of Batista's WrestleMania 35 match with Triple H? Sound off in the comments!