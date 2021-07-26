Batista responds after WWE posts video of him dancing

WWE legend Batista has responded to a 17-year-old video of him breakdancing in a parody skit before the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo recently began one year after it was originally set to be held. WWE celebrated the start of the sporting event by posting a throwback video of Batista’s dance moves from 2004.

Writing on Instagram, the six-time WWE World Champion revealed that his mother once told Vince McMahon that he could breakdance. The WWE Chairman decided to put the former Evolution member’s skills to the test in an Olympic-themed promotional video for WWE SummerSlam 2004:

“Ha!!” Batista wrote. “My mom told Vince I could break dance and this idea was born. She didn’t tell him I did it when I was 20 years younger and 100 pounds lighter! I actually thought this was all a rib until I showed up and it was actually happening. Dammit mom!”

Eddie Guerrero, Tajiri and Triple H also appeared in comedy skits to promote WWE SummerSlam 2004. The full list of commercials for the event can be found in this WWE YouTube video.

Batista’s WWE Hall of Fame status

Batista is not yet a WWE Hall of Famer

In 2019, WWE announced that Batista was going to be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame. However, due to COVID-19, the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony was forced to be delayed by a year.

While the other 2020 inductees officially became Hall of Famers in 2021, Batista could not attend the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict. He confirmed on Twitter earlier this year that he will receive his induction at a future ceremony instead.

To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2021

Batista lost the final match of his WWE career against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The 52-year-old announced his retirement from in-ring competition after the event.

