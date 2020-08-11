WWE veteran Batista is one of a select few Superstars who successfully made their way to Hollywood and did well as actors. In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Batista opened up on his jump from pro-wrestling to Hollywood, and also recalled an instance when WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan thought that he was mocking him.

Batista stated that he did an interview where it looked like he was impersonating The Hulkster. He didn't mean it one bit, but it came off like that, and it seems like the WWE legend wasn't too thrilled with it.

I remember I did this interview years ago where it came across like I was doing this impersonation of Hulk Hogan. It wasn’t my intent but that’s the way it came off, and I remember saying, ‘This just isn’t me. I’m just not that guy.’ I later saw Hogan at a show and he asked if I was making fun of him. I said no, I didn’t mean that at all. That’s just my first connection to professional wrestling. They did promos a certain way, and it still impacts my work.

Batista and Hogan have both been successful in wrestling as well as on the big screen

Hulk Hogan has a distinct and unique style that has helped him become possibly the biggest star in the history of pro-wrestling. His promos always used to be full of energy, with Hogan addressing his fans with the term 'brother', and advising them to eat their vitamins and say their prayers.

Hogan's mannerisms were mocked on TV on several occasions, most notably by Shawn Michaels during their feud on the road to SummerSlam 2005. He understandably didn't like it though, when it looked like a Superstar was mocking him in an out of character interview.