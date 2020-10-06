Batista reveals why he used to hide inhalers under the ring

WWE legend Batista recently responded to a fan on Twitter who asked him about his asthma issues. The fan asked The Animal whether he used to keep inhalers at ringside, and he ever had an attack mid-match.

Batista stated that he used to hide inhalers under the ring, as well as with WWE personnel working around the ring. He added that working in cold venues was a nightmare for him. Check out Batista's tweet below:

I hid inhalers under the ring and with people working around the ring. I’m not kidding. The cold venues were my nightmare. https://t.co/kpAPQ9EKpz — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 6, 2020

Batista somehow managed to have an impressive run despite his asthma issues

It has been around two decades since Batista made his debut on the main roster. He went on to become a part of Triple H's Evolution faction. By the time 2005 arrived, Batista had become one of the hottest acts on WWE TV. He won his first World title at WrestleMania 21 by defeating Triple H.

Batista's fame as a pro-wrestler helped him bag a bunch of major roles as a Hollywood actor, but he kept making occasional returns to WWE, with his final one coming on the road to WrestleMania 35. It must have been incredibly hard for Batista to wrestle on a weekly basis with his issues, especially considering the fact that his image was that of a beast who was unstoppable.