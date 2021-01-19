Batista shows off ripped physique; says he's struggling to maintain it

Batista posted a heartfelt message on his official Instagram handle, along with a bunch of pictures showing off his current physique.

WWE legend Batista turned 52 on January 18, 2021. He took to Instagram and posted several pictures showing off his physique. The Animal is still in incredible shape, considering he's 52 years old at present.

But maintaining a physique such as his certainly isn't an easy job. Batista stated that it has been a constant struggle to maintain his physique. He added that he has given up on "above the neck" but everything seems to be fine below the waist. Check out the full post below:

Batista retired from wrestling after WrestleMania 35

Batista made his way to WWE's main roster way back in 2002 and quickly became one of the top heels on WWE RAW, as a part of Evolution. He turned on Triple H in early 2005, following his Royal Rumble victory, and went on to defeat his mentor to win his first World title in the main event of WrestleMania 21.

Batista left WWE in 2010 following his feud with John Cena over the WWE title and came back for a short run in 2014. Batista returned again on the road to WrestleMania 35 and wrestled his final match against Triple H, in a losing effort, following which he announced his retirement.

Batista didn't like his 2014 run one bit:

“It really sucked. It didn’t have anything to do with me or anything, there was just a lot going on behind the scenes. It was the company, man. They really just sc**wed me over. I was banging my head against the wall every day. It’s one of those things, I wish people knew how hard I fought to be there and how hard I fought to just give them the best matches and performances that I could. But it was an everyday struggle dealing with the company. It was such a f***ing nightmare.”

GIVE HIM WHAT HE WANTS?



Oh, we will. We can't wait for you take your place in the #WWEHOF, @DaveBautista! pic.twitter.com/sPFxHVW5zK — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019

Batista has done well for himself in Hollywood and has been in good shape all these years later. He clearly understands, though, that it's getting harder to maintain his physique with each passing year.