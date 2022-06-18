Batista shows off two new neck tattoos

Former WWE Superstar Batista recently got two new tattoos.

Batista is one of the most destructive superstars to step into the WWE ring. His last match in WWE was against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. The Hollywood star ended up on the losing side in a no-holds-barred match.

It's no secret that Batista is a fan of tattoos. He has multiple tattoos all over his body and recently added two more. On Instagram, The Animal posted a video of him getting inked and shared pictures of the two new tattoos. Batista got a geometric unicorn on the left side of his neck and a king's crown on the right. He captioned the post, "Hey! I gotta be me!"

What other tattoos does Batista have?

We know Batista has numerous tattoos, but not everyone knows what they mean. Here are some details about his tattoos you might not know.

The former world champion has the flags of Greece and the Philippines on his left arm, which pays tribute to his mother and father. On his right thigh, the superstar has caricatures of his dogs. His right thigh also boasts of the word 'Angel' in kanji characters for his ex-wife Angie.

On his abs, Batista has a sultry Medusa. The Animal also has the Eye of Providence on his chest. Apart from these, he has two quotes, "I Can't Breathe" and "We The People," inked. The two tattoos pay tribute to the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, respectively. On his torso, he has the title of John Lennon's song Imagine.

He was set to headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It remains to be seen when he will be inducted into the prestigious class of superstars.

