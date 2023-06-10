Batista spotted training with 46-year-old WWE star [PHOTO]

Former WWE Superstar and six-time World Champion Batista recently spent some time training with Titus O'Neil.

The Animal has one of the most iconic careers in the world of pro wrestling. He got a break at the company's old developmental promotion, OVW. He then debuted in 2002 as Deacon Batista and quickly moved to RAW to be a part of the Triple H-led faction, Evolution. He then quickly rose up the ranks to be a top star for the company for several years, winning the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions.

In a recent Instagram post, O'Neil shared a picture of him with the Hollywood superstar. In the image, Batista was pictured with Titus and martial arts instructor Matheus Andre. The stars were training at the Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu gym.

"So great training tonight with @davebautista @matheusandre1 and @joshraff_ tonight. Workout # 3 on the day was FUN 😎"

It is interesting to note that the 54-year-old star had a short career in MMA after his run with WWE. He even competed against veteran Vince Lucero in his first and only match for CES MMA back in October 2012. He went on to win the encounter via TKO four minutes into the first round.

Batista last competed in WWE back in 2019

Towards the end of 2018, Batista started teasing a match against Triple H and stated that The Game had never beaten him in singles competition. Things came to a boil when he attacked Ric Flair during the Hall of Famer's birthday celebrations.

The two stars finally met at WrestleMania 35 in a No Holds Barred match. Triple H won the match after some interference from Flair.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Wrestlemania 35 ended up being the final Wrestlemania match for both Triple H and Batista Wrestlemania 35 ended up being the final Wrestlemania match for both Triple H and Batista 💯 https://t.co/I3BsEoka0h

He also had a run back in 2014, where he won the Royal Rumble. However, the WWE Universe was firmly behind Daniel Bryan at the time. The Animal did the favors for Bryan in a Triple Threat match also featuring Randy Orton.

