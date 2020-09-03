Former WWE Superstar Batista has made headway in Hollywood. The movie star announced his WWE retirement after his final match against Triple H at WrestleMania last year. The retired WWE Superstar joked around with Mustafa Ali when the latter tagged him in a post on Twitter.

Batista and Mustafa Ali on Twitter

This week, after being absent on WWE RAW for the past few weeks, Mustafa Ali went one on one with Ricochet at WWE Main Event. During the match, Mustafa Ali hit Ricochet with what looked like a Powerbomb.

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to give Batista a shoutout with the Powerbomb. The Powerbomb was Batista's signature move when the former World Heavyweight Champion wrestled in the WWE. The Animal had also personalized the Powerbomb when he named his version as the Batista Bomb.

Lol, there def was! Luckily they piped in some “This is awesome”chants! — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 3, 2020

In Mustafa Ali's post, he is seen hitting Ricochet with a Powerbomb, and he says that he yelled, "I walk alone", which was Batista's theme whenever he made his entrance. Batista joked around with Ali when he asked him whether he heard an echo because he was performing in an empty arena. The Animal later thanks Mustafa Ali for the shoutout.

Mustafa Ali made his WWE TV return in July after a seven-month hiatus. The former 205 Live performer was previously on WWE SmackDown and was quietly shifted to WWE RAW. On his return, Mustafa Ali teamed up with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to take on the then newly formed Hurt Business. That night, Ali scored the win for his team when he pinned MVP.

On the following week, Mustafa Ali went one on one with Bobby Lashley, who dominated him in singles competition. In the following weeks, Mustafa Ali was absent from WWE RAW or was just underutilized. Ali has been vocal about his frustration with WWE's art of storytelling and the fact that they haven't done much with him.

Batista was last seen on WWE TV in a No Hold Barred Match against Triple H last year. After he lost the match, The Animal officially retired from the sport. He was later inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2020.