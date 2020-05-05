Batista reveals how The Rock hilariously broke character during big RAW return

The Rock and Batista

WWE veteran Batista was a guest on the latest Facebook live by GalaxyCon's Rock Around The Ring. The Animal joined WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and discussed the buildup to Evolution vs The Rock 'n' Sock Connection in a 3-on-2 Handicap match at WrestleMania 20.

The buildup leading to The Show of Shows saw Mick Foley introducing The Rock on an episode of WWE RAW, to a huge reaction from the live audience. The two legends made quick work of the villainous trio, setting the stage for the eventual match. Batista stated that The Rock forgot what he was supposed to do during the segment, and ended up breaking character while beating him in the ring.

The Rock was making his big babyface comeback. He kind of forgot his comeback. He's just kind of hitting me, and going, 'What is it?' I remember him saying that to me, it was just so funny... he kind of broke character. He was in character, but was talking to me at the same time.

WrestleMania 20 was Batista and Randy Orton's first outing at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The ending to the match saw Randy Orton hitting an RKO on Foley to pick up the win for his team. The Rock left WWE soon after, and it would be seven long years before he made his big return to WWE on the road to WrestleMania 27.