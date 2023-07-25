Batista urged to come out of retirement by one of WWE's biggest stars: "You want to bring somebody like him back"

It has been four years since Batista last competed in a WWE match, but former world champion Bobby Lashley urged The Animal to come out of retirement.

Batista last competed at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 when he faced Triple H in a No Holda Barred match. This match saw the two former Evolution teammates put their respective careers on the line, and Batista's loss marked his farewell to the squared circle.

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley admitted wanting a match against Batista during his latest appearance on the Perform Podcast. The All Mighty said he didn't want any controversy and acknowledged Batista's accolades as an actor. However, Lashley insisted that wrestlers like Batista should be brought back and said he would love to face The Animal. He was quoted as saying:

"I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he's left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I'm always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that." (H/T Fightful)

WWE wanted to induct Batista into the Hall of Fame, but scheduling conflicts delayed the decision. However, fans expect The Animal to receive the honor and join the elite group of legends sooner rather than later.

Bobby Lashley teases new faction on WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley was surprisingly missing from television since his feud with Bray Wyatt ended abruptly before WrestleMania. However, the All Mighty made his much-awaited return on SmackDown earlier this month and came bearing a surprise.

Lashley was seen arriving backstage in a limousine. He stepped out of his vehicle to acknowledge The Street Profits and invited them to join him in his car. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins agreed to talk "business," teasing a potential new stable with three former champions. It will be interesting to see if Lashley revives the Hurt Business or goes after creating an entirely new faction.

