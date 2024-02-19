"Battle of the worst female wrestlers alive" - WWE fans lose it after star apparently falls asleep in Nia Jax match

Nia Jax has been on a roll in 2024, with a big opportunity awaiting her this weekend in Perth as she takes on Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber. During a recent live event, she squashed a 26-year-old RAW star, who seemingly fell asleep by the end of the match.

During the WWE Road to WrestleMania Live Event in Oakland, California, Nia Jax faced Maxxine Dupri in what was essentially a warm-up match for her before facing Rhea Ripley in Australia this Saturday. Maxxine has been well-liked in her role as Alpha Academy manager, but her lack of in-ring experience has led to some fans calling for her to go back to NXT to improve before returning.

In the match against Nia Jax, she seemingly fell asleep in the finish, as Jax hit The Annihilator (also known as the Banzai Drop) on her to no reaction. Jax would go on to get the pin, but the fact that Maxxine Dupri looked like she had fallen asleep without selling the impact of the move left a lot of fans in laughter and criticism.

On a separate post showing the video, one fan called it the battle of the worst female wrestlers alive, owing to past criticism of Jax's in-ring performances:

One of the first reactions was a fan noticing that Maxxine looked like she fell asleep during the match:

One fan praised Jax for hitting the Annihilator safely.

One fan compared Maxxine Dupri to WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler.

Here is a video showing Maxxine Dupri essentially doing what Stacy Kiebler did against her fellow Hall of Famer Lita several years ago.

Nia Jax has been better than ever in her latest WWE run

Although there has been lingering criticism for Nia Jax's previous run over sloppy in-ring performances that directly injured or hurt other superstars, she has undoubtedly improved a lot upon her comeback last year.

Her match against Becky Lynch on the Day 1 edition of RAW was not only the first WWE match of the year, but it was possibly the best match of her career, with Jax coming out victorious.

She even had a dominant performance in the 2024 Royal Rumble before ultimately falling short, and based on some of the reactions she has been getting lately, something seems to have finally clicked.

She has a chance to walk into WrestleMania 40 as the Women's World Champion.

Do you think Jax will beat The Eradicator at Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event? Share your thoughts in the comments below.