Bayley and 36-year-old WWE star suffer an unexpected loss on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley teamed up with Naomi to take on Piper Niven and Chelsea Green in a tag team match. The villainous team managed to pull off an upset against the multi-time champions.
Piper and Green took control of the match in the beginning. The Role Model tagged in Naomi who hit The Hot Mess with a split leg drop and a suicide dive. Meanwhile, Bayley took out Piper Niven at ringside with a dive off the apron. Back in the ring, the latter nailed the former with a clothesline.
Later on, the WWE Women's Champion made the hot tag, and Noami, who was now legal, spiked Chelsea Green and took out Piper Niven with a crossbody off the top rope. Towards the end of the match, Chelsea Green tried to hit the Unpretty-her but Naomi countered it into the Rear View. She went for the cover but Piper broke it up with a splash.
She then placed Chelsea Green on top of Noami, and the referee counted to three, giving the heels the victory. As a result, Bayley and Naomi lost the match. It was revealed earlier on in the show that Piper Niven will be The Role Model's next challenger.
