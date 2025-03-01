Bayley addresses WWE future

By Danny Hart
Modified Mar 01, 2025 19:00 GMT
Bayley joined WWE in 2012 [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Bayley joined WWE in 2012 [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Bayley became the seventh female star to win a WWE Royal Rumble when she outlasted 29 competitors to secure victory in the 2024 match. In a recent interview, the 35-year-old opened up about her mindset after the memorable triumph.

In 2018, WWE added a 30-woman match to the annual Royal Rumble premium live event for the first time. Asuka, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Ronda Rousey previously won the bout before 2024.

On Jazzy's World TV, the SmackDown star discussed how proud she was to join the list of winners. She also joked about retiring before confirming she has more to achieve in WWE.

"Whether you watch WWE or not, everybody knows what the Royal Rumble is," Bayley said. "So, to say that I have won one of those, man, I could retire tomorrow and I'll be good. I've still got a long way to go, and I'm very proud of that moment." [7:22 – 7:34]
After winning the Royal Rumble, The Role Model defeated her former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL to capture the WWE Women's Championship.

Why Royal Rumble win surprised Bayley

Natalya and Naomi began the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble before Bayley joined the match as the third entrant. Lasting 63 minutes, she set a new record for the longest time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble.

In the same interview, Bayley reflected on how she never expected to win the match or break any records:

"To me it's still an unbelievable achievement that I never thought I would ever do, for one because it wasn't around when I was a kid, and for two because, honestly, I just didn't feel good enough. I didn't feel like I was good enough to last that long and to actually do it and to get a big WrestleMania moment." [7:00 – 7:16]
The 63-minute record was broken three times in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Roxanne Perez is now the new record holder following her 67-minute performance.

Please credit Jazzy's World TV and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
