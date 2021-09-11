Bayley has interesting advice for former Women's Champion

Former WWE SmackDown Women's champion Bayley took to Twitter to hand out some special advice to Naomi.

The two-time Women's Champion Naomi made her big return to the blue brand on August 27. However, she is still waiting for a match or a promo on TV.

Much of it can be attributed to Sonya Deville's 'lack of time'. The co-general manager brushed off Naomi on a couple of occasions, saying she would take up her requests later.

On Super SmackDown, Naomi was looking for Deville for an opportunity to perform at Madison Square Garden. But Deville insisted she was too busy and promised to address Naomi's situation next week.

Following the event, Bayley advised Naomi to sm Deville's face. The latter's excuses seem to annoy the 'Role Model' as well.

Aye just sock her in da face — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 11, 2021

Naomi has been very vocal about her treatment on the blue brand over the last two weeks. Ahead of Super SmackDown, she kept asking for an opportunity to "Glow up" the most famous arena in the world.

Bayley and Naomi share a long history

Bayley and Naomi have had a long rivalry over the years, with Naomi having won most of the encounters. However, the most high-profile encounter came at Super Showdown 2020 in Saudi Arabia, with Bayley retaining her SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bayley is currently out of action after she was injured while training for her match at Money in the Bank against Bianca Belair.

Edited by Angana Roy