Bayley, Aleister Black, Omos and others react to Braun Strowman career announcement 

Braun Strowman was released from WWE earlier this year, but is now in an interesting situation with the company.Following his departure, he has reverted to using his real name, Adam Scherr, since WWE owns the rights to Braun Strowman, but USA Network has just announced the debut of his &quot;Everything on the menu with Braun Strowman&quot; series.WWE fans were aware that the show was going to make its debut, but USA Network unveiled the trailer and the premiere date earlier today, which has seen a lot of reactions from WWE stars. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBayley shared a message with Strowman claiming that she was happy for him, whilst Damian Priest claimed that this news was &quot;Awesome Dawg.&quot;The announcement was that the show will premiere on October 24th, following WWE SmackDown, which is massive for Strowman since the audience will already be there.Strowman shared the news that he was making a show several months ago and noted that it would be food-related, with him moving around and doing food challenges.Several WWE stars have reacted to the Braun Strowman updateBayley and Damian Priest are not the only ones who reacted to the news, since Aleister Black, Omos, Apollo Crews, and Angelo Dawkins have all liked the post as well.This shows that even though Strowman is no longer in the locker room on a weekly basis, he still has a lot of friends left in WWE.Braun Strowman has a lot of WWE friendsStrowman has teased making his return to be part of the new Wyatt Family attraction at Orlando Studios for Halloween, since many fans wanted him to be part of the show and the story with Wyatt Sicks, but this couldn't become a reality before his release.Strowman also announced he was taking a break from the ring to catch up with important things he had missed in recent years.