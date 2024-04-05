Bayley almost fights The Miz at WrestleMania weekend after things go wrong [Watch]

Bayley is heading into WrestleMania 40 as the one challenging for the WWE Women's Champion against IYO SKY, but before that, she almost got into a fight with The Miz after things went a little wrong over the weekend.

After winning the WWE Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year, the star had much to look forward to. It was initially thought that she would challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania. However, when The Role Model confronted the rest of the Damage CTRL about the tension within the group, she was betrayed by Asuka, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai.

Thus, the star will face IYO instead in a title match that has been building for quite some time at WrestleMania.

At WWE World, though, Bayley participated in a gaming tournament held by WWE 2K24. Unfortunately, things went wrong, and she lost her match against The Miz.

The Miz was not a gracious winner either. He mocked her to her face, which she tolerated for some time before finally losing it and putting her hands on him, almost starting a fight.

Expand Tweet

Thankfully, that didn't go anywhere, and everyone left laughing except for The Role Model, who was annoyed at her loss.

Bayley has her own story to finish at WrestleMania 40

Although the tale around WrestleMania has centered around Cody Rhodes and his challenge against Roman Reigns, another story is being told before WrestleMania.

Since her return, Bayley has mostly pushed forward the other members of Damage CTRL rather than trying to take the spotlight herself.

After her betrayal, though, things changed. Now, she will get a chance to finish her story against her former teammate at WrestleMania.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think Bayley will beat IYO SKY? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion