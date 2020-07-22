Bayley apologizes to Stephanie McMahon for disrespecting her

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Bayley and Sasha Banks made their way to the ring to celebrate The Boss' apparent victory at WWE Extreme Rules. Their celebration was cut short when they were first interrupted by Asuka and Kairi Sane and later by Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon rained on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions' parade when she told them that Sasha Banks didn't win the WWE RAW Women's Championship. McMahon further stated that neither did Asuka win the Title. The Million Dollar Princess set up a rematch between the two on next week's episode of WWE RAW and said that a winner would be decided on the show.

Bayley's back and forth with Stephanie McMahon

To express her anger, Bayley Tweeted out at Stephanie McMahon, saying that she was done for. A few hours later, Stephanie McMahon replied to The Role Model's Tweet with a "?".

It seems like Bayley has learned that one must not cross the boss and has apologized to Stephanie McMahon.

Hello ma’am that was just a typo ....i meant .....hope you’re done for the day....so that you can relax!! 😅😅😅 😬thanks for the opportunity!!!!!! #raw — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 22, 2020

Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules

This past weekend at WWE Extreme Rules, Bayley defended her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross. Cross was on the top of her game, and it looked like she would have beaten Bayley if it wasn't for Sasha Banks. The Boss handed her knuckle dusters to Bayley, and the Champion hit Cross across her ribs with the them for the pinfall win

Bayley tried to repay Sasha Banks by helping her during her match against Asuka. When Asuka's green mist blinded the referee, Bayley attacked Asuka and assisted Banks into a pinfall. With the referee out and nobody to officiate the match, Bayley quickly put on the referee's shirt and counted to three, naming he Tag Team partner the winner.

Bayley and Sasha Banks left WWE Extreme Rules with all the gold, calling themselves Bayley Dos Straps and 2 Beltz Banks.