Bayley appears to take responsibility for hilarious prank ahead of RAW preventing former WWE Champion from competing

This week's episode of WWE RAW began under a shadow of doubt after it was revealed around an hour before the show that The Miz could be forced to miss the event.

Despite being backstage for this week's episode of RAW, it was revealed that he was locked in his own room. The room was much smaller than Miz was used to, and several people were working to help set him free.

An hour into RAW, there has been no update from The Miz about being let out of the room, but Bayley has commented on his update to seemingly take some responsibility, seeing as it happened in her hometown of San Jose.

This would be a hilarious prank if it was someone like R-Truth who was behind it since he has made a career out of this sort of thing. It does appear as though it was a legitimate accident and that The Miz could be forced to miss his addition to the show if he isn't found in time.

Was Bayley behind this prank?

As of writing, there is no update on The A-Lister's Instagram account. Although former WWE star Dolph Ziggler believes it could be for the best.

Do you think The Miz will miss this week's episode of WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.