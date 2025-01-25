Bayley asks Charlotte Flair a question following her huge announcement on WWE SmackDown

Bayley took to social media during this week's episode of WWE SmackDown to ask Charlotte Flair a question. It was announced during the show that the latter would make her long-awaited return at the Royal Rumble next week.

The Queen has been out of action for over a year now. She got injured in December 2023 and she went the whole of last year without competing in a single match. She missed WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and every other major show. During the latest episode of SmackDown, a video package aired to hype up her return.

Charlotte Flair was dressed in fancy clothes and was seen in expensive vehicles such as a private jet, a boat, and a Rolls Royce. She stated in the video that she has crafted a legacy that no one can touch. She officially announced that she was back and would be entering the Women's Royal Rumble match.

After WWE posted the video on X, Bayley responded to it by asking Charlotte Flair where she got all of that money from.

"Dude, where’d you get all dat money," she wrote.

Several other women declared for the Royal Rumble on WWE SmackDown this week. This includes Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and Naomi. Bayley declared for the Rumble on RAW last Monday.

