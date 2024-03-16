Bayley attacked by her former friends on SmackDown

Bayley was attacked by her former Damage CTRL stablemates during WWE SmackDown tonight.

It's been over a year since Bayley formed Damage CTRL along with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Since then, the group has become one of the top factions in WWE. They have dominated the women's division for the better part of the past year.

While the group grew stronger with the additions of Kairi Sane and Asuka, the Role Model's standing within her faction reduced significantly. Damage CTRL was often seen mocking the Role Model.

Things got out of control after the Role Model won the Royal Rumble. She was attacked from behind by Kairi and Asuka. To make matters worse, Dakota Kai, who was supposed to have her back, also betrayed her last week. Hence, a match between Kai and the Bayley was set up tonight.

As the match was taking place, Damage CTRL made their presence. The former SmackDown Women's Champion tried to fight them off but was attacked from behind by IYO SKY. Even Naomi came out to help her, but the numbers proved too high. Damage CTRL held the Role Model as IYO SKY hit her with Over The Moonsault.

This assault will only motivate The Role Model to defeat her former friends at WrestleMania 40.

