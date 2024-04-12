Bayley and Becky Lynch react to 39-year-old WWE Superstar's historic win at WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Bayley recently reacted to Sami Zayn's historic win at WrestleMania 40.

Zayn won a Six-Pack Gauntlet match to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. Not many gave Zayn any credibility to defeat Gunther, who is arguably the most dominant IC Champion of all time. The Ring General himself did not think much of Zayn's challenge. However, the former Honorary Uce of The Bloodline overcame all odds to win the coveted title at 'Mania in what was truly a jaw-dropping underdog story.

Taking to social media, the 39-year-old uploaded a picture with his family alongside Triple H, mentioning that he "did good" at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Did good," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Responding to Zayn's post, The Man and The Role Model reacted to the star's victory. While Bayley stated that it was Zayn was "the best," Lynch reacted with a 'red heart' emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Becky Lynch and Bayley's comment below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Bayley opened up on her victory at WrestleMania XL

Former Damage CTRL leader and WWE Superstar Bayley recently opened up regarding her victory at WrestleMania XL.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Role Model defeated her former friend IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. The stars put on an instant classic with fans getting behind The Role Model.

Following the event, she took to social media to express her gratefulness to everyone who has supported her throughout her journey in the company.

"I’m incredibly grateful for everyone who has believed and have patiently been on this journey with me. The best fans in the da*n world. #WrestleMania"

Bayley does not have a challenger yet, but all that could change during her first appearance on SmackDown with the title.

Addicted to trivia? You'll love this! Get ready for the Grandest Quiz of Them All! Check it out here 👉

Poll : Do you think Gunther will challenge Sami Zayn for the title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion