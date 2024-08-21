Bayley believes recent TNA star’s WWE match is main roster worthy

Bayley fell to The Irresistible Force, Nia Jax, at SummerSlam, where her reign as WWE Women's Champion culminated. She has not been seen on television ever since.

Before defending the belt against Jax, The Role Model had joined NYC Demon Diva for an interview, during which she looked back at a recent performance of Jordynne Grace on the former black-and-gold brand. At NXT Battleground in June, Grace challenged NXT Women's Champion Roxxane Perez. It was the penultimate bout in the lineup of the event.

Jordynne Grace, who is the current TNA Knockouts World Champion, kicked off her collaboration with WWE at Royal Rumble in January, a bout which was incidentally won by Bayley. The Role Model put over Grace for the latter's performance there:

"I mean, everybody keeps bringing up Jordynne Grace just because she is awesome. You know, she did great in the Rumble. It was fun to watch her go, and I really appreciate the way she carried herself in the locker room. So that showed me a lot just at the Rumble."

NXT Battleground was main evented by Trick Willams, who successfully defended his NXT Championship against Ethan Page. The match was well received by many, however, Bayley felt that Jordynne Grace vs. Roxxane Perez deserved to close the premium live event:

"I believe they should have been the main event. That's not a knock on the main event. It's just because they killed it, and it was a very special match. I feel like that's probably one of the easiest ones that we can make happen on a main RAW or SmackDown type show, and it's just off the top of my head." [From 2:12 onwards]

WWE and TNA have been collaborating of late, with more names from TNA working on NXT. It remains to be seen if any of them become part of the Stamford-based promotion's main roster.

WWE star Rhea Ripley is intrigued at the prospect of wrestling Jordynne Grace

Being one of World Wrestling Entertainment's top stars today, Rhea Ripley facing TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has a big fight feel to it.

In an interview with TV Insider a few weeks ago, Ripley named Jordynne Grace as the TNA star she hopes to step into the ring with. The Eradicator currently performs on RAW. She also praised the 28-year-old's strength while at the same time stressed on her own:

"I mean I would love to face Jordynne Grace. I think that would be a hell of a match. Strong girl versus strong girl. She probably has me on size a bit, but you know Mami is so strong. I would love it though. It would be an awesome match," Ripley said.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is set to wrestle Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team contest at the WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31.

