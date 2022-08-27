"They can't see what's going on"- Bayley believes WWE's women's division has gotten "a little stagnant" in the last few years

WWE Superstar Bayley has shared her honest opinion of the company's women's division.

The Role Model recently bolstered the women's division with her return at WWE SummerSlam. However, she was not the only one to make a comeback as Dakota and Iyo Sky accompanied her, marking the start of a new era.

Speaking on the recent edition of the After the Bell podcast, Bayley stressed that she felt that the female wrestlers' bookings and matches were getting repetitive at times:

"I think there's been time periods and matches that have taken it to the next level. Whether it's a little bit or whether it's a big change or it opens one set of eyes or thousands of eyes. I think it kind of got to a point where it was just a little stagnant. You're kind of seeing the same faces or you're seeing the same style matches, you're seeing the same structure matches, or the same like, 'OK, the girls are gonna be in this slot and it's gonna be this long.' I think it got a little stagnant."

The Role Model added that although she loved certain storylines and matches, the division required some much-needed changes.

"For me, during the injury, having to sit and watch what was happening and not that it was bad, I'm so proud of everything that's happening, like with [Liv] Morgan winning the championship. Things like that were exciting. I [just] felt like there needed to be an outsider's view of some sort of change [as] they can't see what's going on because they're so close to what's going on." [12:38 - 13:29]

Bayley will be in action at WWE Clash at the Castle

Bayley is set to compete at a WWE premium live event for the first time in over a year. The Role Model and her stablemates, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, will take on the team of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair at the Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom.

Besides that, Iyo Sky and Dakota also advanced to the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament finals and will face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

The trio has been unstoppable since returning to WWE programming and will be looking to make a statement at the upcoming historic premium live event on September 3.

Please credit the After the Bell podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Recommended video: Watch ten real-life wrestling couples who met in WWE:

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh