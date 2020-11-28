Bayley and Bianca Belair get into a heated exchange on Twitter

Bayley and Bianca Belair had a heated exchange via Twitter following the most recent episode of SmackDown. Bianca Belair was up against Natalya in a singles match when Bayley came out to sit alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the commentary table. Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the bout, but things got a little heated between The EST of WWE and Bayley.

Things have been sour between members of Team SmackDown since their Survivor Series defeat. This was visible tonight, with Bayley and Bianca Belair going back and forth. Bayley claimed that Bianca let the team down by getting counted out, while Bianca said that Bayley was a poor captain for being the first to be pinned during their match against Team RAW.

The match in itself was lackluster, with Bianca Belair making quick work of Natalya. However, there was an interesting exchange between Belair and Bayley when Bianca punched Bayley in the face. The distraction helped Belair pin Natalya for the win.

Bayley says Bianca Belair should quit while she is ahead

Things did not end on SmackDown and spilled over onto Twitter with Bianca Belair claiming that Bayley tried to sabotage her match against Natalya.

This, however, elicited a response from Bayley, who cautioned Belair, saying that she had not come out to distract the EST, but instead just wanted to spend time with her 'good friend' Michael Cole.

I was just there to hangout with my good friend @MichaelCole.



I know you’re new but, don’t be stupid - quit while you’re ahead... https://t.co/hoEDDydrRg — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 28, 2020

The war of words between Bayley and Bianca Belair is sure to spill over into the ring and result in a feud between the two. There is clearly bad blood between the two, and has been since even before their Survivor Series match against Team RAW. Bianca Belair was not happy with Bayley proclaiming herself as captain of SmackDown.