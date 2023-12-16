Bayley has big plans for faction amidst major tension on WWE SmackDown

Bayley revealed her big plans for faction amid tension on WWE SmackDown.

Ever since Bayley formed Damage CTRL a year ago, the group has looked dominant. They have been impressive for several months as they took out some of the biggest names in the company.

Over the past year, they have only grown more impressive, and earlier this year, IYO SKY successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Women's Championship. Since then, there has been no looking back for Damage CTRL.

The group even added more members later this year when Kairi Sane and Asuka joined the faction. However, there has been some tension brewing between the group in recent weeks as they have done their best to keep The Role Model out of the loop. However, last week, Bayley proved to be rather useful when she helped Asuka defeat Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.

Tonight, the Role Model was at her best when she asserted Damage CTRL's dominance, and stated that they were coming for all the gold. She stated that The Kabuki Warriors will soon challenge for the tag titles, and she will win the Royal Rumble and defeat Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Check out the segment here.

Screengrab of WWE on TNT Sports' tweet

It will be interesting to see if The Role Model's goals will come to fruition in 2024 for her group.

