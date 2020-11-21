Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley stays very active on Twitter. This week on the Blue brand, Bayley joined Team SmackDown for the women's five-on-five traditional elimination match at WWE Survivor Series 2020. Along with Bayley, Natalya also joined Team SmackDown this week as the final member.

One of the SmackDown Superstars who hasn't got much screen time recently is Billie Kay. After the forced separation of The IIconics, Billie Kay was moved to SmackDown and can be seen roaming backstage with her resume. In a recent exchange on Twitter, Bayley and Billie Kay are teasing something in the works between them. It will be interesting to see if this leads to an on-screen storyline soon with the two joining hands in some capacity.

👀 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) November 21, 2020

Bayley in WWE recently

Bayley has had a great year in WWE and has been one of the most impressive Superstars in the pandemic-hit era. Her record-breaking 380-day reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion came to an end at the hands of her former best friend Sasha Banks last month at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. Bayley then lost a rematch to Banks on SmackDown for the title as well, closing their rivalry as of now.

This week on SmackDown, Bayley got added to Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series 2020. Her addition surely makes SmackDown the favorite heading into that match.