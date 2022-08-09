"lmfaooooooo" - Bayley botches Dakota Kai's name on RAW; WWE Universe reacts 

Multi-time women's champion Bayley kicked off this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, and it appears that even the former Women's Champion was struggling with WWE's recent name change edict.

The Role Model looked to announce her new partners as Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai but accidentally tripped over her words and called Dakota by a new name, 'Dakota Sky.'

While Bayley was able to recover quickly and pointed out her own botch, several fans took to social media to point out the mistake.

The Twitter handle of WWE on BT Sport were the first to point out the mistake and they posted the following tweet:

Could Dakota Sky be the new name for the tag team of WWE stars Iyo and Kai?

The WWE Universe seems to have decided that Bayley's error could be a silver lining and that she could have come up with a new tag team name for her trio.

IG: @therealvance @TweetsByVance Dakota Sky is a good tag name tho 🤷🏾‍♂️ Dakota Sky is a good tag name tho 🤷🏾‍♂️

Of course, several fans wanted to point out that the error could have easily been avoided if WWE hadn't decided to change up Iyo's name needlessly.

Another fan said that they got scared for a minute thinking Dakota Kai's name had been changed again.

The Phenomenal Enigma @ThePh1Enigma



#WWERaw When she said Dakota Sky, I got scared for a minute that they changed her name too When she said Dakota Sky, I got scared for a minute that they changed her name too 😂#WWERaw

Several other fans also took to Twitter to laugh about the fact that they believed that the name had been changed for a minute, but it was still a decent name if it was changed.

Some fans simply laughed about the botched name.

One fan pointed out that even Dakota Kai was trying her best not to laugh at the fact that Bayley called her by the wrong name.

Jordan @RebelBase717 #WWERaw Dakota Kai even tried so hard not to laugh when Bayley messed up calling her Dakota Sky @ImKingKota Dakota Kai even tried so hard not to laugh when Bayley messed up calling her Dakota Sky @ImKingKota #WWERaw https://t.co/pcK7ctaf21

The former NXT star managed to maintain her composure and then stepped in and finished the promo after Bayley began ranting about her mistake.

How do you feel about Bayley's error? Have your say in the comments section below.

