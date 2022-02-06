Bayley brags about beating current AEW star in latest tweet

Bayley recently shared a tweet bragging about her year-old victory over current AEW star Ruby Soho.

On the February 5, 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley took on Ruby Soho in a singles match. Soho used to go by the moniker of "Ruby Riott" back then.

The Role Model noticed a fan's tweet remembering the match, and couldn't help but brag about her win. At first, it seemed like she was praising Soho, but she finished off the tweet by boasting about beating the AEW star. Check out the tweet below:

"she’s so great. And then I beat her," wrote the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ruby Soho has an impressive record against Bayley

Ruby Soho's WWE run was underwhelming, to say the least. She never managed to become a top name in the Women's division like Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and others. When it comes to her in-ring record with Bayley, though, she has done quite well.

The two women have squared off on four occasions during Soho's WWE run, in singles competition. Soho won three matches, and lost the final battle that took place a year ago.

At WWE Backlash 2018, the two female stars wrestled in a dark match. On the May 28, 2018 edition of RAW, the duo faced off again. Two weeks later, they battled on the red brand. Soho picked up the victory on all three occasions.

When Soho was released by WWE last year, Bayley penned a heartfelt message for her:

"Dori got all the dog Moms roses on Mother’s Day, sent me flowers when my grandma passed away, organized locker room birthday parties, sent a gift to Chelsea from all of us when she got hurt, made Jess a video to tell her we miss her AND is one of the greatest wrestlers out there."

Soho made her All Elite Wrestling debut three months post her WWE exit. She participated in the Casino Battle Royale at the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and ended up winning the whole thing. She has been a mainstay on AEW TV eversince and is steadily making a name for herself in the Women's division.

