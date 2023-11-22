Bayley breaks character with emotional message following WWE RAW; suddenly turns on fans soon after

WWE Superstar Bayley recently sent a message after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

This week's Survivor Series go-home show of RAW featured nearly 30 female stars across various matches and segments throughout the night. Several members of the SmackDown roster also made an appearance, including the entire Damage CTRL, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair.

Bayley, the leader of Damage CTRL, surprised the fans by breaking character on Twitter. She expressed genuine pride in the entire Women's division, showing a different side from her usual persona.

"I’ve got to admit how proud I was to see all those women on #WWERaw last night get a chance to shine. Incredibly talented division.. But they should all know, #DamageCTRL will burn you down as soon as we get the chance," Bayley shared.

Check out Bayley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans soon responded to Bayley's post, showing their appreciation for The Role Model. However, Bayley replied with her typical persona, humorously urging the fans to 'shut up.'

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bayley shared a backstage picture after WWE RAW

Damage CTRL has grown stronger following the recent addition of Kairi Sane and Asuka. Last Friday, it was announced that the formidable faction would be facing the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi in a Women's WarGames Match at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

During this week's episode of WWE RAW, as Becky Lynch's match against Xia Li concluded, Damage CTRL made their presence known when they emerged from the crowd. However, before they could enter the ring, Flair, Belair, and Shotzi intercepted them, sparking a heated brawl between the two teams at ringside. The chaos was eventually brought under control by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and the security personnel.

After the show, Bayley shared a picture of the faction on Instagram with the caption 'RAW IS WAR.'

Check out Bayley's Instagram post below:

It will be interesting to see if Damage CTRL can continue their dominance at Survivor Series this week.

Which team do you think is going to come out on top in the Women's WarGames Match? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.