"The one thing we can agree on" - Bayley breaks character to praise WWE NXT star

Bayley believes that WWE NXT star Indi Hartwell can do anything in the wrestling business.

The Role Model returned to the company at SummerSlam after a year on the shelf with a torn ACL. She arrived with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT. The group is known as Damage CTRL and has already established itself as a force in the WWE RAW women's division.

Dakota Kai & IYO SKY recently captured the Women's Tag Team Championships. Bayley battled Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship in a ladder match at Extreme Rules but The EST emerged victorious. Their rivalry appears to be far from over as the leader of Damage CTRL attacked the champion on this week's episode of RAW.

Ryan Pappolla, co-host of WWE's The Bump, took to Twitter last night to remind everyone that Indi Hartwell can do anything when it comes to the wrestling business.

"Friendly reminder that Indi Hartwell can do absolutely everything. #WWENXT @Indi_Hartwell"

Bayley responded and claimed that Indi Hartwell's talent is the one thing she can agree with Ryan on.

"The one thing we can agree on, Ryan."

Bayley reflects on Vince McMahon retiring from WWE

Vince McMahon shockingly stepped down from the company in July. His daughter Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan were named the new co-CEOs of the company following the 77-year-old's departure. Triple H has since garnered a new role in the company and has been named Chief Content Officer.

Speaking on The Five Count radio show, Bayley admitted that things are different following Vince McMahon's resignation.

"Oh my gosh, it is still so weird to me. When the news broke that he was retiring, I was just kind of in shock. It felt we needed to, like do we party? Or do we go sit around and sit in our feelings, and feel weird. Like it was such a strange feeling and it still is. It is talked about backstage about how different things are, not worse or better, it's just super different." [02:01 - 02:29]

Following Bayley's loss to Candice LeRae on this week's RAW the former champion attacked her opponent after the match. Bianca Belair rushed to the ring in aid of LeRae, but Damage CTRL beat her down. Only time will tell if The Role Model gets another shot at the RAW Women's Championship in the weeks ahead.

Do you agree with Bayley that Indi Hartwell can do anything in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : Would you like to see Bayley win the RAW Women's Championship? Yes No 0 votes