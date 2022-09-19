"It was a little distracting" - Bayley breaks character to praise the WWE Universe after receiving an incredible ovation at a recent show

WWE Superstar Bayley reacted to the chants from the WWE Universe after she received an incredible ovation from the UK crowd at Clash at the Castle.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Role Model, alongside her teammates, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, attacked Bianca Belair but was soon sidelined by Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

In a recent interview with Baby Huey on In The Kliq, Bayley mentioned that she loves the UK crowd and how they cheer her up.

Contrary to her statement, she also added how distracting their cheers can be at times and stated that the WWE Universe should wait for her approval before singing out loud.

"I wouldn't call it my song. It's their song for me, but I knew that was gonna happen. I was so excited to come back to the UK because they are just such an ecstatic crowd. So energetic. Obviously, that's what, as WWE Superstars, we feed off of, what we crave is the noise you know? I will say it was a little distracting. I was trying to have my first big PLE [Premium Live Event] match back. I was trying to get my first big victory and they were a little loud in my ear. So next time, maybe they could just wait until I approve of it, but it was 60,000 people, our first stadium show in over 30 years, and being that successful, that was an incredible experience. I'm glad I got to be on the show," Bayley said. (H/T- Fightful)

Bayley disclosed the names of the Hall of Famers she would like to face

Bayley revealed the names of the WWE Hall of Famers she would like to face in the near future.

In an interview with Casual Conversations, The Role Model named Lita, Trish Stratus, and Beth Phoenix when asked about their dream opponent for WrestleMania.

Bayley added that she would like to share the ring with the Hall of Famers alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

"Lita, Trish [Stratus], and Beth Phoenix. Get them out of here. This is our place. Don't come back," said The Role Model. [From 13:22 to 13:32]

What are your thoughts on The Role Model facing Lita, Stratus, and Phoenix at the Grandest Stage of All? Sound off in the comment section below.

