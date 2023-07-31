Bayley breaks character to react to the anniversary of her WWE return and Damage CTRL's debut

Bayley recently broke character on social media to react to a post about the anniversary of her return at SummerSlam last year, which also saw the debut of Damage CTRL as a trio.

The Role Model was sidelined with an injury for over a year before making a surprise return to the company at The Biggest Party of the Summer. She didn't come back alone, as she introduced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to the main roster. Kai was making her return to WWE after being released from her contract, while SKY was finally called-up.

A fan on Twitter noted that Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY returned to WWE one year ago on July 30, 2022, at SummerSlam and described it as one of their favorite moments ever as a wrestling fan.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



A returned from injury Bayley. A re-signed Dakota Kai. A called-up Iyo Sky.



A genuine surprise of a moment in their respective ways with all 3.



One of my favorite moments ever as a wrestling fan



@itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE 1 year ago today at @WWE #SummerSlam A returned from injury Bayley. A re-signed Dakota Kai. A called-up Iyo Sky.A genuine surprise of a moment in their respective ways with all 3.One of my favorite moments ever as a wrestling fan@itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE pic.twitter.com/r6a8TI97gp

The former SmackDown Women's Champion saw the tweet and responded by thanking the fan, breaking character in the process.

Check out the tweet below:

Bayley helped IYO SKY and Dakota Kai succeed on the main roster

The Role Model is one of the biggest female superstars in the history of WWE. She was the one to introduce IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to the masses, as they previously competed on NXT before debuting at SummerSlam.

Damage CTRL trio went on to feud with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka, leading to a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle, which the heel stars won. Kai and SKY went on to dethrone Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on the 12 September episode of RAW to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Bayley and The Genius of the Sky have challenged Bianca Belair to a match for the RAW Women's Championship at a premium live event but were both unsuccessful. Earlier this month, they competed in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which was won by IYO SKY.

Without Bayley, Dakota Kai would've probably never returned to WWE, and IYO probably wouldn't be Ms. Money in the Bank right now. She played a huge role in both their careers.

What are your thoughts on Damage CTRL's one-year run? Sound off in the comments below!