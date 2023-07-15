Bayley breaks silence with confused update following failed cash-in on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bayley finally broke the silence after indirectly compromising the Money in the Bank cash-in on SmackDown this week.

The show's main event saw Asuka put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair. Ms. Money in the Bank Iyo Sky, her Damage CTRL teammate Bayley and multi-time women's champion Charlotte Flair were all seated amidst the crowd.

The match's closing moments saw Belair and Asuka take their brawl at ringside. Bayley and Iyo Sky attempted to cause interference, but Charlotte Flair stooped them. Bayley and Iyo eventually managed to get Asuka inside the ring as the latter hoped to cash in her contract.

However, a brief delay from Bayley in giving away the briefcase to the referee allowed Asuka to use the blue mist and escape with her title in time.

˗ˏˋ wiki 🫧 • fan account ´ˎ˗ @luv4bayley more cracks form between bayley and iyo, bay about to cash for iyo but asuka mists bayley before she could do it.. leading iyo to be mad at bayley again, just a matter of time before one of them turns on each other

After the show, Bayley took to Twitter to express her confusion over everything that transpired on SmackDown. Her post reflected the sentiment of many in the WWE Universe.

"Uhhhh what the hell just happened tonight," wrote Bayley in her tweet.

Bayley has experience in successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank contract. Therefore, the delay in handing over the contract seemed deliberate on her part. Although Io Sky expressed limited frustration with her fellow Damage CTRL member, it has caused speculations over a potential betrayal.

Asuka headed toward a huge title match at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Bianca Belair's interference caused Asuka's title match against Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank to end in disqualification. The Queen might not have interfered in Belair's match, but the latter also lost her title opportunity due to interference.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 Bianca Belair sold that spear like it was DEATH

The growing rivalry between Asuka and her challengers, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, could lead to a massive triple-threat match for the title at SummerSlam next month.

The Empress of Tomorrow will have to endure an additional threat as Iyo Sky continues to pressure the champion with her Money in the Bank, desperately waiting for any mistake.