Bayley breaks silence after Damage CTRL loses Women's Tag Team Championships

WWE Superstar Bayley is not happy with how things panned out on RAW this week.

Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY put their titles on the line against the returning Asuka and Alexa Bliss. The action spilled to the outside as the RAW Women's Champion and the number one contender also engaged at ringside.

The Role Model planted the champ with a vicious Bayley-to-Belly through some tables in the production area. However, the match did not go as planned for the Women's tag champs as SKY missed a Moonsault and was caught by the Twisted Bliss for the three count.

Bayley recently took to social media to share her frustrations with the result of the match. The leader of Damage CTRL seemingly suggested that she would do everything in her power to get the titles back for her team.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE I will stop at nothing to make this right. I will stop at nothing to make this right.

Bayley will have a shot at redemption at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The Role Model and the rest of Damage CTRL will have the opportunity to be draped in gold when they compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 this weekend.

WWE announced that the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will have their first title defense at Crown Jewel in a rematch of this week's main event.

Bayley will also be going up against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing match for the title. She earned the title opportunity after beating Belair at the flagship show last week, albeit with some help from the returning Nikki Cross.

The rivalry between the two women has boiled over to the point of personal enmity at this point, and both will be looking to do some serious damage to each other. Belair has an impressive record against The Role Model and will be looking to get the win here as well.

