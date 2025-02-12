Bayley breaks silence following shock loss ahead of WWE Vengeance Day

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has finally broken her silence after a shocking loss on Tuesday's episode of NXT. She is hoping to win the NXT Women's Championship at the upcoming Vengeance Day Premium Live Event in Washington, D.C.

The Role Model faced off against Cora Jade on Tuesday, with Roxanne Perez causing a distraction by dressing up as The Hugger. It allowed Jade to get the win over one of the pioneers of the NXT women's division.

General manager Ava came out after the match to announce that Giulia will now be defending her NXT Women's Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at Vengeance Day, with Jade joining the fray.

In a post on Instagram, Bayley acknowledged her loss to The Sorceress of Sin before encouraging her followers to watch Saturday's event.

"Ya lose some.. And ya WIN some. See ya at Vengeance Day #wwenxt," the four-time Women's Champion wrote.

Bayley has a chance of joining Charlotte Flair, Roxanne Perez, and Shayna Baszler as the only stars to win the NXT Women's Championship twice. Saturday's match will also be the first time Giulia will defend her title on television.

Bayley calling for the return of all-women's premium live event

Considering the depth of WWE's women's division, Bayley is open to the possibility of having Evolution Two. Speaking to Screen Rant earlier this month, The Role Model called for the return of the all-women's premium live event.

"That’s even more opportunities for [women’s wrestling] to be showcased, you know? There’s so much more to do, there are so many more goals for us, now we have two more titles we can go after. I’ve been dying for an Evolution Two, and I think now is the perfect time," the former NXT Women's Champion said. [H/T: eWrestlingNews]

WWE introduced the all-women's event in 2018, which was headlined by Ronda Rousey defeating Nikki Bella to retain the RAW Women's Title. The co-main event was Becky Lynch beating Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

