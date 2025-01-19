  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Smackdown
  • Bayley breaks silence with a one-word message after failing to beat Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship

Bayley breaks silence with a one-word message after failing to beat Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 19, 2025 07:03 GMT
Bayley in action against Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Bayley in action against Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Bayley broke her silence after losing to Tiffany Stratton on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. The Role Model failed to win the Women's Championship after winning a number-one contender's Fatal Four-Way match last week.

Stratton won the title on the January 3, edition of SmackDown. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax after her successful title defense against Naomi.

The newly crowned champion marked her first successful title defense on SmackDown by defeating Bayley, a former Women's Champion herself. The Role Model broke her silence on social media with a one-word message.

"Touché @tiffstrattonwwe," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet:

also-read-trending Trending

Bayley lost the Women's Championship to Nia Jax at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event. Stratton played a vital role in the former champion dropping her title to The Irresistible Force.

WWE Superstar Bayley opened up about her retirement plans

Bayley has opened up about her retirement plans. The 35-year-old superstar debuted in 2008 before signing with the WWE in 2012.

She played a major role in the growth of women's wrestling, courtesy of her incredible work in NXT. The Role Model is a former one-time NXT Women's Champion and has also held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel, she said:

“I want to [wrestle] for as long as I can. I don’t want to go overboard, but I’ve still got some time left. I want to be able to cement a legacy that’s lasting — hopefully, I’ll be around when [current NXT stars] Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez get here so I can wrestle them and fulfill my big old ego.”

Bayley will shift her focus to Roxanne Perez, with whom she brawled on last week's edition of NXT. The former NXT Women's Champion was also at ringside for The Role Model's title match on SmackDown but didn't get involved in the finish.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी