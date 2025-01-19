Bayley breaks silence with a one-word message after failing to beat Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship

Bayley broke her silence after losing to Tiffany Stratton on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. The Role Model failed to win the Women's Championship after winning a number-one contender's Fatal Four-Way match last week.

Stratton won the title on the January 3, edition of SmackDown. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax after her successful title defense against Naomi.

The newly crowned champion marked her first successful title defense on SmackDown by defeating Bayley, a former Women's Champion herself. The Role Model broke her silence on social media with a one-word message.

"Touché @tiffstrattonwwe," wrote Bayley.

Bayley lost the Women's Championship to Nia Jax at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event. Stratton played a vital role in the former champion dropping her title to The Irresistible Force.

WWE Superstar Bayley opened up about her retirement plans

Bayley has opened up about her retirement plans. The 35-year-old superstar debuted in 2008 before signing with the WWE in 2012.

She played a major role in the growth of women's wrestling, courtesy of her incredible work in NXT. The Role Model is a former one-time NXT Women's Champion and has also held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel, she said:

“I want to [wrestle] for as long as I can. I don’t want to go overboard, but I’ve still got some time left. I want to be able to cement a legacy that’s lasting — hopefully, I’ll be around when [current NXT stars] Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez get here so I can wrestle them and fulfill my big old ego.”

Bayley will shift her focus to Roxanne Perez, with whom she brawled on last week's edition of NXT. The former NXT Women's Champion was also at ringside for The Role Model's title match on SmackDown but didn't get involved in the finish.

