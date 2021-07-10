"This is all your fault!"- Bayley breaks silence on recent injury

Earlier today WWE announced that Bayley had sustained a serious injury while undergoing training for her match against SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank. According to reports, The Role Model will be missing in-ring action for almost nine months.

During SmackDown, WWE's official Twitter account uploaded a video where Bayley broke the silence on her injury.

In the video, it was confirmed that Bayley injured her left knee and she stated how the whole situation must suck for the WWE Universe. However, remaining true to her heel persona, she proceeded to insult the fans and blamed them for causing the injury.

"I know what you're thinking and you're thinking that it sucks. Because you wanted to see the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history regain what's rightfully hers, to walk into Money in the Bank and beat Bianca Belair once and for all and take back my title. But now I'm hurt and now that I think about it, that's not what you're thinking. You don't care at all! You don't care that I'm hurt, I did this to get better for Money in the Bank, I did this to be the best, I did this for you! So this? Yeah, this is all your fault! And I don't give a damn who they put in my place because they are not as good as me," said Bayley.

It's admirable to see Bayley staying in character even while addressing her serious injury. However, it will be tough for WWE to replace The Role Model on SmackDown.

Many believe Bayley was one of the MVPs of the company during the pandemic era.

How did Bayley injure herself?

While in the video, Bayley can be seen wearing a knee brace on her left leg, WWE did not officially explain how she injured herself. However, reports from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp stated that she might have injured herself in a "freak accident".

We're told the Bayley injury happened during the mandatory "return to road" training session at the WWE Performance Center while doing chain wrestling with another Superstar. It was referred to as a freak accident. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 9, 2021

According to Sapp, Bayley picked up the injury while sparring with another Superstar at the WWE Performance Center ahead of returning to live shows from next week.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Bayley a speedy recovery from her current injury.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Alan John