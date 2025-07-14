Bayley breaks social media silence after Naomi wins the Women's World Title at WWE Evolution 2025

Naomi shocked the wrestling universe when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley's match. She pinned SKY to become the new Women's World Champion. After the show, The Glow's longtime real-life friend Bayley broke her social media silence by posting a picture with the new champion.

Bayley faced Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria in an action-packed Triple Threat Match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship last night. This was one of the most hyped matches on the show, and it arguably exceeded all expectations. Lynch retained her championship after a shocking sequence.

In the main event of the show, Naomi unexpectedly cashed in her MITB contract to win the Women's World Title. Fans were shocked by the move, as they believed that the real-life Bloodline member had her sights set on Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship.

After the show, The Role Model posted a picture with The Glow on her X handle. The 37-year-old was seen holding her newly won Women's World Title in the photo. This was the RAW Superstar's way of subtly congratulating her friend on this huge career achievement.

You can view Bayley's post on X here.

It'll be exciting to see what's next for the two now that the Evolution Premium Live Event has concluded.

Naomi confirms new WWE name

After she shocked the world with her Money in the Bank cash-in, The Glow took to social media to give herself a new name. On X, she sent a message to Rhea Ripley and dubbed herself "Big Momma".

The real-life Bloodline member taunted Ripley on X and claimed that there was a new Big Momma in town. It was her way of celebrating her title win and mocking Mami's loss.

". @RheaRipley_WWE there’s a new Big Momma in town, me! hahhahahahhahahaha," Naomi wrote.

Fans are very excited for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, as it will cover the fallout from Evolution and Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

