Bayley breaks yet another incredible record with her historic SmackDown Women's Championship reign

Bayley is now 376 days into her SmackDown Women's Championship run. Had it not been for an insignificant and seemingly pointless 4-day title reign for Charlotte Flair last October, Bayley would have already surpassed 500 days in her first SmackDown Women's Championship reign.

It's been a while since we've had a reign this long on SmackDown and in the process, Bayley not only changed her character entirely, but her career took a new shape.

While she is already the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in terms of individual days and combined reigns, she has now reached a whole new level.

When taking into account her NXT Women's Championship reign as well, Bayley now holds the record of the longest combined days as Women's Champion in modern WWE history, surpassing Charlotte Flair.

Bayley's combined days have now touched 948 days over six Championship reigns. This includes one reign as RAW Women's Champion, two reigns as SmackDown Women's Champion, one reign as NXT Women's Champion, and two reigns as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Sasha Banks.

When looking at overall reigns, it's still lacking compared to a superstar like Charlotte Flair, who has 12 reigns in total. Bayley just surpassed Charlotte Flair's modern-day record of 947 days as a Champion. The Queen was the final Divas Champion and has enjoyed two reigns as the NXT Women's Championship, four reigns as the RAW Women's Champion, and five reigns as SmackDown Women's Champion. The only issue that she has faced is that her reigns haven't been that long.

Except for her early RAW Women's Championship reign and a SmackDown Women's Championship reign, she hasn't been able to have a single title reign that has had the duration of Bayley's current reign as SmackDown Women's Champion.

Bayley has now entered elite territory

When talking about modern WWE history, the only two women who have reigned as long or longer than Bayley individually are Trish Stratus (448 days) and Becky Lynch (398 days). Even for Becky Lynch's record-breaking reign as RAW Women's Champion, there is a small asterisk due to the tape delay that happened. It has been suggested that Becky Lynch's reign was 25 days shorter than it actually was on television.

Bayley has now entered elite territory and her heel turn in 2019 and historic run as SmackDown Women's Champion has seen her have a career resurgence of sorts. Her reign is now in jeopardy as she steps inside Hell in a Cell for the first time this coming Sunday against Sasha Banks.