Bayley brutally assaults record-breaking superstar and causes serious injury on SmackDown

Bayley has been one of the top heels in the WWE women's division for years now. In that time, she has enjoyed a lot of championship reigns, and she's now a part of The Damage CTRL faction alongside WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The group brutally assaulted Bianca Belair on SmackDown, potentially causing a major injury.

This week on SmackDown, Bayley and IYO SKY teamed up to face the duo of Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. It was The EST of WWE who picked up the win for her team after pinning Bayley.

Post-match, The Damage CTRL leader and SKY brutally assaulted Belair, with the former taking her out by targeting her knee with a chair wrapped around her leg. The backstage assault saw the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion history crying for help as she lay helpless on the ground. It looks like Belair could be written off TV for a while.

If she is written off television, it will be interesting to see how WWE handles the women's division on SmackDown. It also remains to be seen whether Damage CTRL will be penalized for their heinous attack.

